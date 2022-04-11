Have your own motorcycle with Skygo’s Summer Blowout

Skygo Marketing Corporation, one of the country’s leading motorcycle marketing companies, announced three fantastic and exciting promotions making it easier to have your very own Skygo motorcycle.

Take your pick, a Skygo King 150, Stallion 150, Prince 125, Boss 150, Hero 4, Hero 3, Earl 150, Duke 110, Wizard 175, or Wizard 125, it is easier now to own a brand new Skygo motorcycle with Skygo’s Summer Blowout Zero Downpayment offer. Simply visit any Skygo branch, present the requirements, and if you qualify you can drive home with your new motorcycle downpayment free.

Furthermore, get a stylish Skygo tube mask with Skygo’s Mid-Summer Freebie for every new purchase of any Skygo business motorcycle. The best ‘pang-trabaho’ at ‘pang-negosyo’ motorcycles like the Wizard 125, Wizard 175, King 150, and Prince 125. Be stylish with Skygo’s Tube Mask as you ride and earn your way.

Accordingly to JP Anore, Skygo’s marketing manager, “We understand how difficult the past years have been to everyone, and this is our way of helping our fellow Filipinos get back on their feet and on the road. We know it will greatly help them to reach their workplace or use our motorcycles for business. Skygo is firm on its promise of being the “best for you” with our wide range of motorcycle choices that fit everyone’s budget, and now the easiest to own one with our zero downpayment offer.”

Complete the first step in owning a Skygo motorcycle by visiting any Skygo branch now!

And to end the summer with a bang! Any brand new purchase from Skygo of its participating motorcycle models will earn you a chance to win a 50-inch crystal UHD 4K Samsung Smart TV, the major prize in Skygo’s Impact A Life Raffle Promo. A minor prize of Oppo A95 will also be raffled off.

There are three winners for each raffle prize, one from Luzon, one from the Visayas, and one from Mindanao. The promo begins on April 1 and will end on May 31, 2022. The raffle draw will be on June 7, 2022, via Facebook live! So get your brand new Skygo motorcycle and bring home the biggest and smartest TV or smartphone with Skygo’s raffle promo.

