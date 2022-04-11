It’s a HOPPY Easter at Waterfront Mactan!

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a significant impact on meetings and events especially affecting different sectors of the hospitality industry. As restrictions begin to lift, these sectors start looking forward to finding ways to reopen and bring back entertainment ensuring safe celebrations.

This Easter Sunday, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino aim to relive the excitement as it invites guests and its young patrons to celebrate a Hoppy Easter weekend with its highly anticipated breakfast buffet, room promos, and an array of fun activities, including an Easter egg hunt on April 17, 2022 (Sunday) at the poolside Verandah.

The Hoppy Easter celebration is open for kids ages 0-12 years old, where kids get access to the pool, activities such as egg design, cookie decorating, and egg hunting, coupons for snack carts, and treats prepared by Waterfront’s Executive Sous Chef Sander Taborada, for only Php 400.00 per kid.

Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino has also partnered with different brands to make the afternoon a fun-filled one with giveaways and loot bags from ANJO World, Nestlé Chuckie, Virginia Food, Inc., and OISHI.

During this Easter holiday, room promos are also available for those looking to celebrate family time where guests can avail of an overnight stay with a breakfast buffet for two (free for kids ages 0-5 years old). The promo comes with two complimentary tickets to the Easter Sunday celebration at the Verandah.

The festivity continues as it opens Pool Aquarius for a Grill and Chill night, where guests can have access to the pool, and a grill meal seat with drinks for only Php 499.00. Ala carte menu will be available as well as the grill station, from 3:00 – 8:00 PM.

Café UNO has officially reopened its world-class buffet to let everyone enjoy an array of breakfast favorites with a twist, at Php 650.00 nett. Breakfast buffet is open from 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM, while ala carte menu remains available until 9:00 PM.

For inquiries and reservations, guests can message Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino through their Facebook page, or contact

(032) 340-4888 or 0998 594 8580.

Make sure to follow Waterfront Mactan’s Official Facebook page and Instagram for more updates on promos and its latest food offerings.

Read more: Breakfast Buffet and More Gastronomic Options at Waterfront Mactan