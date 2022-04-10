Sarok Weavers beat Chiefs in all Cebuano teams showdown in PSL U-21 tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Consolacion Sarok Weavers proved they are the better Cebuano squad after beating ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs, 81-74, in the much-anticipated all-Cebu teams showdown of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) U-21 Aspirants Division Invitational Cup on Sunday, April 10, 2021 at the Manuel Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Sarok Weavers clinched a back-to-back victories over the weekend after they manhandled the BYB Kapatagan Buffalos last Saturday,73-56, to take the solo lead in the eight-team tournament with four wins and one loss.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs suffered their second loss with two wins in hand and currently tied with four other teams in the standings in KSB Iligan Crusaders, Bukidnon Cowboys, and the Buffalos.

Consolacion’s big man Matthew Flores dominated the painted area and led his team with 17 markers and 11 rebounds from his 6-of-11 field goals. His teammates Gyle Patrick Montaño also scored 17 while John Paolo Dalumpines chipped in 15 and Keaton Clyde Taburnal with 10.

During the much-anticipated all-Cebu team showdown, both teams put on good defense in the opening period with Lapu-Lapu grabbing the early lead, 8-6, but ended the opening period with a 16-all tally.

In the second period, Consolacion started off hot by grabbing a four-point lead, 22-18, from Montaño and Flores’ efforts. They combined for 12 points to end the second period with an 11-point cushion,42-31.

In the third period, the Sarok Weavers went on a scoring blitz, extending their lead as much as 18 points, after Taburnal scored nine of his 10 point performance. They then headed to the final period with a 13-point lead, 65-52.

The Chiefs doused Consolacion’s hot scoring by cutting the lead to eight,77-69, with Jeco Bancale topping it with his putback from a turnover.

Rojan Montemayor brought back Consolacion’s lead to double digits,79-69, from his putback with 1:32 remaining.

Lapu-Lapu had several good looks from the three-point distance, but none of their attempts were converted as time winded down.

Bancale led Lapu-Lapu with 22 points while Zaldy Dizon has 10 and Dave Paulo with nine points.

Lapu-Lapu will try to bounce back by taking on the Buffalos at 1:00 PM tomorrow, Monday, April 11, 2022, while the Sarok Weavers face the KSB Iligan Crusaders at 3:00 PM.

BOX SCORES:

Consolacion (81)- Flores 17, Montaño 17, Dalumpines 15, Taburnal 10, Montemayor 9, Robles 6, Chavez 5, Malazarte 2.

Lapu-Lapu (74)- Bancale 22, Dizon 10, Paulo 9, Melicor 8, Jumamoy 6, Jumao-as 6, Santillan 6, Odias 3, Bagaporo 2, Ducusin 2.

