Bukidnon Cowboys hand Consolacion Sarok Weavers first loss in PSL U-21 tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Consolacion Sarok Weavers suffered their first loss in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League (PSL) U-21 Aspirants Division Invitational Cup in the hands of Bukidnon Cowboys, 69-71, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the President Manuel A. Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Sarok Weavers ended their back-to-back dominating victories in the tournament after they shockingly lost an18-point lead in the fourth period, 63-45.

The Cowboys impressively went on a 26-6, run to erase the lead throughout the final period and held on to their slim lead, 71-69, until the final buzzer.

John Paulo Dalumpines had the best chance to regain the lead for the Sarok Weavers from his wide open three-point attempt, but ended up missing it as time winded down.

The Cowboys’ Vince Perez’s back-to-back baskets kept his team’s slim lead all the way to the final buzzer.

Kent Salarda led the Cowboys’ come-from-behind win with his double-double performance of 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and five blocks while Renz Dacutanan chipped in 17 markers, eight boards, and three steals.

The Cowboys created a four-way tie in the team standings’ top position. The Cowboys, Sarok Weavers, Sealcor Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers, and BYB Kapatagan Buffalos have two wins and one loss slate after Thursday’s games.

The Sarok Weavers had a stellar start in the PSL U-21 tilt with their lopsided victories against the Roxas Vanguards and the Sealcor Kingfishers in their first two games.

Despite the loss, the Sarok Weavers remained upbeat and vowed to do better in finishing their game as they take on the Buffalos tomorrow, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

After facing the Buffalos, they will lock horns with the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs in an all-Cebu teams showdown on April 10, at 1:00 PM.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu-Lapu Chiefs log nail-biting win against Iligan Crusaders in PSL U-21 hoops tourney

Consolacion Sarok Weavers off to flying start in PSL U-21 hoops

Consolacion Sarok Weavers join PSL U-21 hoops

Sarok Weavers rout Kingfishers in PSL Under-21 hoops tourney

Lapu-Lapu Chiefs’ U-21 team ready for PSL debut against Iligan Crusaders

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy