Mandaue administers close to 55,000 booster shots

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Vaccination Operations Center of Mandaue City said it has already administered almost 55,000 COVID-19 booster shots.

According to the VOC, as of April 8, 2022, it has already administered 54,954 booster shots.

Levi Doverte, VOC senior data controller and operations manager, said the number can already be considered a lot because getting an additional COVID-19 jab is just a choice.

He said based on their data, most of the individuals who got the booster shots were those belonging to the A4 category, or those who are working.

Around 300,000 of the city’s eligible population have already gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine, said Doverte.

He said the decreasing number of the city’s COVID-19 cases may be one of the reasons for the low number of people wanting to get booster shots.

Based on the April 10 data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas, Mandaue City only has 20 active cases of the virus.

Despite this, Doverte is still encouraging residents to get the additional jab so that they will have extra protection against the virus.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mandaue starts giving booster shots to health workers

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy