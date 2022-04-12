Valeen Montenegro slams body shamers about having body hair

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Au Naturel!

This is what actress and celebrity vlogger Valeen Montenegro is screaming in her latest Instagram post.

In her post, she used seaweeds to represent body hair that most people get criticized about.

“Au naturel Body hair is NORMAL! It’s natural! And we need to talk more about it!,” she said.

In a creamy colored one piece swimsuit she poses at the beach with her arms held high showing off the seaweeds.

“We have an option to shave, wax and laser, but when other people criticize us for our “imperfections” let’s all think and understand muna.. what is Perfection ba?

I know my body is not even close to perfection. But I love and nourish my body because it allows me to do things that make me happy,” she added.

The 31-year-old Valeen saw the need to share her thoughts about having the “perfect body” on her page to radiate confidence to others.

What is perfection anyway? LOOK: Actress and vlogger Valeen Montenegro speaks about body hair as she puts some… Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, April 11, 2022

“Just wanted to share this cause I think more girls need to hear it! Because stereotypes should be broken! Let’s not compare ourselves to others and just love OUR OWN bodies! Its not about being the best.. it’s about FEELING the best!,” said Valeen.

