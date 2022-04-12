PRO-7 notes drop in crime incidents



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said it has recorded a 19.76-percent drop in crime incidents for the first quarter of the year 2022.

For the first quarter of 2022, PRO-7 said it recorded 9,067 crime incidents, a decrease of 2,233 crime incidents compared to last year’s first quarter, which recorded 11,300 incidents.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of PRO-7, attributed this significant drop to the aggressive police operations conducted in Central Visayas for the first quarter, or from January to March 2022.

“A noticeable decrease of 19.76-percent indicated in the PRO-7 statistics contributed significantly to the collaborative efforts of all police units and stations of PRO-7”, said Vega in a press release.

“The Peace and Order Indicator comprising both Index and Non-Index crimes showed a decreasing number of incidents with an overall decline of 20.78 percent decrease or 1,405 cases less. Index crimes have significantly reduced by 26.58 percent compared to the same period last year with 1,095 and now 793 in 2022,” the press release further states.

Police considers the cases of murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping, and 8 special complex crimes in the Revised Penal Code such as rape with homicide, kidnapping with homicide, kidnapping with rape, robbery with homicide, robbery with serious physical injury, robbery with rape, robbery with arson and arson with homicide as Index Crimes.

The non-index crimes, on the other hand, include violations on Special laws and Revised Penal Code that are not categorized as index crimes and frustrated and attempted stages of focus crimes.

