BestBarEver20_21: 3 Bar topnotchers from Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu logged another milestone in the country’s Bar Examinations as local universities produced three bar topnotchers.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, announced the complete results of the 2020/2021 exams, in which 8,241 out of 11,402 bar takers passed, resulting in a passing rate of 72 percent.

Out of the 8,241 who passed, at least 14 were part of the List of Successful Examinees with Excellent Performance, which included three graduates from the University of San Carlos (USC) and University of Cebu (UC).

They are Geremae Mata and Jani Omamalin from USC, and Sandra Jane Soon from UC.

Other bar passers included in the list were Julia Alexandra Chu (University of the Philippines – Diliman), Camille Angela Cruz (University of the Philippines – Diliman), James Louie Cuevas (Ateneo de Manila University), Chelsea Eichel Dauz (San Beda University), Stephanie Mae Domingo (University of the Cordilleras), Francis Roel Dulay (Ateneo de Davao University), Danica Mae Godornes (University of the Philippines – Diliman), Fernando Felix Imperial (Arellano University), John Stephen Pangilinan (Ateneo de Manila University), Mervynn Joshua Reyes (Far Eastern University), and Kristel Shayne Sigua (University of the Philippines – Diliman).

USC and UC were also recognized as among the schools with the most number of exemplary bar passers.

In a press conference with reporters in Metro Manila, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said out of the 8,241, there are 761 who earned recognition for exemplary performance after obtaining grades from 85 percent to 90 percent. The number represents 9.23 percent of those who passed. With reports from INQUIRER.net

