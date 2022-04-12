Boy with Cancer needs help urgently

A 13-year-old boy from Brgy. Bagacay, Sogod, Cebu is in desperate need of urgent financial help as he pushes on with his chemotherapy to treat his rare cancer.

Dave Brasalote was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma on August 27, 2021. In that same month of his diagnosis, his parents noted a growing tumor on his right upper eyelid. He also complained that there is pain in his right eye and forehead. These alarming manifestations prompted his parents to seek the help of a medical professional. A series of laboratory tests and diagnostic exams were performed including a CT scan and biopsy of the tumor. When the results came out, it showed that he has Rhabdomyosarcoma. According to the Mayo Clinic, this disease is “a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue — specifically skeletal muscle tissue or sometimes hollow organs. This can occur at any age, but it most often affects children. Treatment is usually with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.”

Dave’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on October 6, 2021. His attending pediatric oncologist prescribed 24 weeks of the induction phase. After that, the maintenance phase will start at week 27 and is given every three weeks for a total of 9 courses. Additionally, radiation therapy was also done from December 15, 2021 to February 7, 2022. Presently, he is still undergoing his chemotherapy treatment. Due to the delicate nature of his disease, his medical procedures are very costly. His radiation therapy had cost them P35,000 and his monthly chemotherapy sessions are estimated to reach P18,000.

Dave is a good-hearted boy. As an active teenager, his passion is playing basketball. He even wants to become a professional basketball player in the PBA someday. As their only child, he is genuinely loved by his family. When asked about her wish for her son, her mother tenderly answered, “My fervent wish is healing and recovery for my beloved son. I always ask the Lord to perform a miracle for my son so that he will be cancer-free.” His father is the sole breadwinner of the family who works as a habal-habal driver with at least P5,000 income every month. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of the family. Dave’s expensive treatment had brought their family to their knees. Their financial resources are already drained and they have nowhere to turn to. Truly, they are really in dire need of help. Hence, in order to save Dave’s life and sustain his chemotherapy treatment, his parents are earnestly requesting financial assistance from selfless individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

