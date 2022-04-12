Sofia Andres shares lovely mother-daughter video clip

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Zoe Miranda assures mom, Sofia Andres, that she loves her so much in this cute video uploaded by the 23-year-old actress.

In her recent Instagram post, Sofia uploaded a short video clip between her and Zoe.

The video started with the two saying gibberish and then Sofia expressed her love to her by saying, “I love you.”

Then Zoe replied, “I love you” Sofia then asked, “how much?”

Zoe in her cute little way replied, “so much!”

Cute isn’t it?

“So much!” 💋WATCH: Sofia Andres and her daughter, Zoe, share a very cute video clip of the two expressing their love for each other. Cuties! 😍🎥: Sofia Andres/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The family enjoyed a couple of days here in Cebu, exploring the beaches and even went on a safari adventure before flying back to Manila on Monday, April 11, 2022.

/bmjo

