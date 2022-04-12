WATCH: Netizen records ‘swimming buddies’ catfish and mouse in floodwater

CEBU, Philippines—A netizen from Tuburan, Cebu was able to record this funny moment when two catfish, commonly known as “Pantat” in Cebuano, and a mouse were swimming in floodwater inside the kitchen floor of their house on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022.

Reymart Parone told CDN Digital that the fish and the mouse came from the overflowing canal at the back of their house, which was caused by heavy rain due to TD Agaton.

“Wala rapud nako gidakop kay nag alsa kos among mga gamit,” Parone said.

(I didn’t bother catching them because I was carrying our stuff.)

The water level inside their house started to rise at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to continuous rains.

Parone said she noticed the little creatures swimming in their kitchen floor while she was saving some of their important belongings from the rising water level.

“Sa kanal man gyud na siya ma’am, unya na puno man ang kanal diri luyo sa amoa. Ang tubig nitaas, mao to ang mga isda nisud nas among kusina,” said Parone.

(They came from the canal behind our house and since it overflowed, the fish was able to enter our kitchen.)

By the time the water level declined at around 2 p.m., Parone said the catfish and mouse had also gone.

Parone said she shared the video to spread good vibes amid the chaos brought about by the heavy rains in Cebu.

“Mao gyud bitaw ako siyang gi share, kay maskin lisod ang panahon kay bagyo, puro negative ang mogawas akong newsfeed, at least napakatawa nako ang mga tao, especially ang nga bisaya,” said Parone.

(That’s why I shared the video, because even if we were experiencing tough times due to the storm and all that was coming out in my newsfeed was negativity, at least I was able to make other people laugh, especially the bisaya people.)

