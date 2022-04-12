36 die in Leyte landslides due to ‘Agaton’

TACLOBAN CITY — The number of persons who died due to multiple landslides induced by heavy downpour brought about by tropical depression “Agaton” in Baybay City, Leyte has reached 36 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

As of 5:30 p.m., Barangay Mailhi has the most deaths at 14, according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

Mailhi was followed by Barangays Bunga, 7; Kantagnos, 4; San Agustin, 3; two each from Maypatag and Pangasugan; and one each from the villages of Candadang, Zone 21, Caridad, and Can-ipa.

The number of evacuees on Tuesday also reached 3,842 families or 17,982 individuals from 43 villages of the city.

READ MORE:

#AgatonPH: Minor landslide in Oslob quarry site kills 1

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy