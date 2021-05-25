House mouse turns wall into piggy bank, saves P4,210

“A blessing in disguise”

This was all a restaurant owner in Bacolod City, Western Visayas could say after she learned that a house mouse has been hiding her paper bills in a wall inside her own restaurant.

Sherryl Tayhopon, 39, said it happened on Sunday, May 23, 2021, the time when she needed additional money for her children’s tuition fee.

“Yong nangyari po nong Sunday, nakipag usap sa burol ni papa matapos po akong nagluto sa karenderia na parang di na kaya na imanage yong business. Maraming expenses,” Tayhopon told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

“Umiiyak ako sa puntod. ang hirap di na kaya. Sabi ko, bigyan mo naman po ako ng sign kung ano pwede gawin. Kase until the end of the month nalang po sana yong restaurant. After non, bumalik ako ng restaurant namin,” she added.

Tayhapon narrated that she was counting her money inside the room of her restaurant when she noticed a house mouse staring at her.

“Nagbibilang ako, nakita ko yong daga na sumilisip. Nagulat ako bakit may daga don. Hinabol ko po sana yong daga, tapos yong inilawan ko yong butas kung saan pumunta yong daga. Nakita ko don yong pera,”

“Never ko nag expect na yong daga yong kumukuha ng pera kase akala ko nakalimotan ko lang kung saan ko nilagay. Nilalatag ko minsan sa higaan yong mga pera kapag may nagpapasukli. Inisip ko rin baka nagkamali ako sa panunukli. But never in my million thought na kukunin pala ng daga,”

Tayhopon said they recovered two pieces of P1000, two pieces of P500, nine pieces of P100, five pieces of P50 and three pieces of P20 bills which amounted to P4,210.

Some parts of the P1000 bills were eaten by the mice.

She said it was a crazy experience for her saying, “Baka po na ayawan na po yong mga pagkain dito kaya pera nalang po kinuha.”

She got emotional as she felt that was the sign she was asking from her father.

Tayhapon’s family restaurant has been operating for about 23 years now. She said it was the same restaurant that fed her and sustained her education as well.

This is also their source of income now. With the pandemic still raging, business activities like Tayhapon’s are gravely affected. /rcg