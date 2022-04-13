Remulla to BBM-Sara supporters: Protect votes 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Former Cavite Representative Gilbert Remulla urged parallel groups supporting the candidacy of presidential aspirant and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice-presidential aspirant and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to protect the votes of their candidates come election day.

Remulla, head of the BBM-Sara parallel groups, made this statement during their first ever meeting held in a hotel in Cebu City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Remulla is reminding BBM-Sara supporters to be vigilant to prevent election fraud or any other form of cheating during the May 9, 2022 elections.

With this, Remulla said that they will be implementing the “Sea of Red” project during the election.

“We will be asking them to really show their presence at the polling centers. We’ll call it the ‘Sea of Red’ project, where we’ll call upon the supporters of BBM and Sara through the leadership of parallel groups,” Remulla said.

Those who will participate in the project will be asked to wear a red t-shirt, which is an indication of their support to Marcos.

Aside from this, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) of Marcos will also deploy watchers in the polling precincts.

On April 4, 2022, the PFP conducted an Anti-Election Fraud Legal Seminar for their watchers here in Cebu in the bid to protect the votes of Marcos.

Aside from this, Remulla said that they will also conduct a quick count during election day, with the help of their parallel group members.

