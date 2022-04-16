Only vaxxed residents allowed at Sugat Kabanhawan reenactment

By: Doris C. Bongcac April 16,2022 - 08:21 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Only vaccinated residents will be allowed during the re-staging of Minglanilla town’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival at Sunday dawn, April 17.

In an advisory, the municipal government said, spectators would be required to present their vaccination card upon entry at the venue at the open field of the town’s gymnasium.

“Atong estrikto nga ge implementar ang no vaccine card no entry para ra kini sa kaayohan sa tanan,” the municipal government said in a social media post.

(We are strictly implementing the no vaccine card no entry because this is for the good of all.)

“Manghinaot kami sa inyong pagsabot,” it added.

(We hope for your understanding.)

The municipal government organized several activities for this year’s festival.

One of which is the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival Queen on April 13 that was won by Jastine Joy Mañacap, the representative of Banay Tulaynon of Barangay Tulay.

Last Thursday, the municipal government said in an advisory that was posted on its social media page, that Minglanilla town residents would no longer be required to pre-register to gain access during the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival.

“Just present your vaccination card upon entering,” it said.

The town’s recent advisory clarifies earlier guidelines which required spectators to pre-register.

