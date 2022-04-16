Deanna Wong enjoys fresh mountain breeze, feasts on Pasil food

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you a Deanna Wong fan too?

Since she arrived in Cebu early this week, Daenna fans have been going over and beyond just to catch a glimpse of the volleyball star.

And on her Instagram stories, Deanna shared where she was in the morning of Black Saturday, April 16.

Deanna posted a photo of her visiting the famous biking route in Camp 7 in the mountain barangay of Manipis, Talisay City.

She then feasted on yummy food sold in a store in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City.

As she takes a break from her intense practices and volleyball games, the 23-year-old Cebuana player also wants to spend time with her family while she is home for the Holy Week.

To all the Deanna Wong fans out there, let’s allow her to spend some private time with her family. Tagsa ra pud baya ni siya makauli sa Cebu.

