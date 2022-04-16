Lenten activities in Cebu City successful so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Lenten activities held in Cebu City were successful so far.

This was the initial assessment of Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), on the peaceful conduct of Lenten activities in Cebu City during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, adding that the health protocols implemented here were also followed, especially the proper wearing of face masks.

WATCH: The Buhing Kalbaryo, Cebu City’s iconic street play, begins at the San Nicolas Parish Church on Friday, April 15.

Aside from that, they have not noted any problems at the markets where people usually flock to these areas to buy ingredients for binignit, a Lenten staple.

It has been two years since the threat of COVID-19 started and since Lenten activities were last held. Now that Cebu City has been placed in a much more relaxed status, outdoor activities were also now allowed.

“Overall it was a peaceful and successful celebration of the lenten season. It’s been 2 years that we were not able to celebrate our holy week tradition. Ang bendita sa lukay, ang procession, ang bisita iglesia wala pata mahuman sa sugat karon kadlawn, overall maayo kaayo, labi na sa pagtuman sa atong health protocol (The blessing of the palms, the processions, the Visita Iglesia, and we are not done yet with the Sugat this dawn, overall these activities are orderly, especially that they observed health protocols.)” Garganera said.

“Gani hapsay kaayo ang pagpangompra sa mga sagol sa binignit diha sa Carbon ug sa mga merkado sukwahi sa niaging mga tuig,” he added.

(In fact, the buying of ingredients for the binignit in Carbon and the other public markets were orderly, which was in contrast to last year.)

It can be recalled that last 2020, Cebuanos flock to the Carbon Market to buy ingredients for Binignit where social distancing was no longer observed.

Further, Garganera attributed the peaceful celebration to everyone’s cooperation in following the guidelines set for these activities. However, as Cebu City records fewer COVID-19 cases, Garganera reminds the public to remain cautious and follow the set protocols.

As of April 15, 2022, the Department of Health in Central Visayas logged two new cases bringing the total number to 453 cases in Cebu City.

