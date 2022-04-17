Dilaab, Caritas PH to Voters: Pray, mediate on political choices

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Fr. Carmelo Diola, founder of the Cebu-based Dilaab Foundation, is urging all the faithful to reflect this Easter season in order to make the right choices in the May 2022 polls.

In a statement, Diola was quoted as saying that every Filipino plays an important role in the upcoming local and national elections.

“As we meditate on Easter, how Jesus suffered and died for us and the joy of His Resurrection, let us be resolute in choosing God Himself in the coming elections, intently reflecting on what or who God may be urging us to elect as our leaders,” he said.

Dilaab is working with Caritas Philippines that is headed by Executive Secretary Msgr. Antonio Labiao in spearheading the “Circles of Discernment for Empowerment”, which is part of the i VOTE GOD campaign.

Under the Circles of Discernment for Empowerment, small groups consisting of community members, families and even work peers are created.

i VOTE GOD campaign, on the other hand, is a non-partisan campaign that aims to help voters “form their consciences and discern whom to vote for during elections by providing pastoral accompaniment.”

“It promotes an objective, faith-based process of considering candidates to vote for,” the statement from i VOTE GOD reads.

The campaign includes subjecting candidates to a LASER (Lifestyle, Accomplishment, Sources of Support, Election Conduct and Reputation) in the Community Test.

“Dioceses and archdioceses in the Philippine, as well as the circles of discernment, are enjoined to apply the LASER Test as it facilitates quantitative and qualitative evaluation,” the statement reads.

The LASER Test has existed in the last 14 years and this encourages in-depth scrutiny of candidates seeking elective positions in government. It assigns scores to candidates for each of the five indicators.

Participants of the circles of discernment are also tasked to ask themselves questions on what a particular candidate has achieved within his social environment, either as a professional or community member.

Diola adds that questions about “support” looks into the source of a candidate’s campaign funds and what these groups or donors represent.

On election conduct, voters are also asked evaluate candidates’ behavior during the campaign period and their stance on important issues. As for reputation, voters may also reflect on what other people say or think about each of the candidates.

Dilaab Foundation and Caritas Philippines may provide advice and materials to groups interested in discerning their choices in the coming elections.

Circles of Discernment for Empowerment may also access insights and materials from or interact with i VOTE GOD through its facebook page.

/dbs

