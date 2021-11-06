Palma to give reminders when choosing leaders in 2022 elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Archbishop Jose Palma said they would soon give reminders to the Catholic faithful on what to consider when choosing candidates for the upcoming 2022 elections.

In an interview with reporters, Palma said the Archdiocese had already decided the activities and courses of action for the elections, but he stressed that they might remind the public next month.

“We will do that reminders … the qualities that leaders and the people need in choosing the leaders to serve our country,” said Palma, adding that people often forget.

Since this is crucial for the country, the archbishop said that one course of action would be the prayer approach, just as what the faithful are doing amid the pandemic, lifting their hearts to God.

He said the people should ask for discernment that might not be swayed over by money or whatever unfair ways a politician would do to get their votes.

Palma said that as of this time, they were not yet definite as to the good qualities to consider.

“Sa pagkakaron (For now), time and again, we are not yet definite and all of these but even you people. That’s why we also want to consult in this regard not only me but people like what do people believe as the good qualities,” he said.

He noted that many would say that track record was one, but he also said that integrity and sincerity of the person, as well as many other signs of services had been also been proven.

“I would put it this way, finalize all of this what to believe are the necessary characteristics, traits, or qualities that the candidates from our own perspective need,” said Palma.

Meanwhile, Palma said that some presidential aspirants had scheduled themselves to visit him, but they requested not to be revealed for some reasons.

He also clarified that he would not allow his picture to be taken with the aspirants, might it be local or national, to avoid being misinterpreted.

“We have to be extra careful with the message that we are not endorsing anybody. But I always assure them as a bishop, I pray for them. I pray in the context .. that they will be guided, their interventions will be purified and that the Lord WILL ALSO guide the voters and you know that they will be governed by where the rules of fair, decent elections. I mean you know the usual thing, kutob lang diha (it should only be there),” he said.



