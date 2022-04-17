At least 100 cops to be deployed in UniTeam grand rally in Cebu City



CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 100 police personnel will be deployed for UniTeam’s grand rally at the South Road Properties in Cebu City on Monday, April 18, 2022.

These personnel would secure the safety of the event as well as in monitoring the traffic to avoid possible road accidents from happening, Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said.

“Isa gyud sa atoang concern is dili maabala ang atoang mga motorista kay if that is true, the anticipated respected sa kadako sa crowd (400,000), we have to make certain that we have to manage the traffic,” Macatangay said.

(One of our concerns is that this will not cause inconvenience to our motorists because if that is true, the anticipated respected crowd (400,000), we have to make certain that we have to manage the traffic.)

Macatangay said that since this would be held in an open area, they would also be looking into this considering that there would be no borders that would be installed.

She also said that they would be expecting people to pass through thoroughfares.

To ensure that no one will be involved in any road and major incidents during this event, they will be deploying at least a hundred of personnel on the ground.



She said that the organizers had also informed them that they also had their own security personnel to man the entire event.

Macatangay said that they already had the deployment order for tomorrow’s BBM-Sara grand rally, April 18, at the South Road Properties.



She further said that they did not request for additional augmentation from the region as the city also had force multipliers to assist them.

“We are also expecting the cooperation, communication, and coordination with the marshalls deployed by the organizers,” she added.

Macatangay appeals to the public to not start a physical fight that would result to commission of any crime during the UniTeam grand rally.

“Somehow (don’t) cause any trouble, bawal gyud na siya (that is prohibited). Like, of course, firearms, bladed weapons, and anything to that resort,” she added.

Macatangay said that they also discourage minors from attending the grand rally for safety purposes.

“That has always been discouraged man sa ingun ana nga dagko nga kalihokan (in any big events). For a basic reason, to prevent them from being placed in danger.

“Imagine if naay mga magtukmod tukmod mahitabo and naay minor diha (people will be pushing each other and a minors are there), they might be placed in a dangerous situation. Mas maayo nga walay minors nga ana-a during the event (it would be better that there will be no minors during the event),” she said.

