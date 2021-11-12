Fire hits docked ship in Consolacion; damage to property pegged at P1M

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A late morning fire damaged a passenger cargo ship docked in Barangay Tayud in Consolacion town on November 12, 2021.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Jayvee Ango, a fire investigator, pegged the damage to property at P1 million.

Ango said that they were still investigating as to what caused the fire that damaged the docked vessel.

Ango said that they received the fire alarm around 11:05 a.m., which was then raised to second alarm around 11:26 a.m.

Twenty seven minutes later fire investigators declared it under control and fire out at 12:09 p.m.

Ango said no one was hurt in the fire and that they did not find it difficult to reach the fire scene.

He also said that they were coordinating with the owner of the passenger-cargo vessel in their investigation.

