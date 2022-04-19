Weeks before polls, Marcos pushes for ‘vote protection’

CEBU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — With the campaign season reaching its final stretch, presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. called for “vote protection,” saying that he could not take his lead in pre-election surveys for granted.

Marcos made the remark Monday as he brought his campaign to Cebu province, the most vote-rich province in the country. He was joined by his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In an ambush interview, reporters asked him about his “game plan” for the remaining days of the campaign.

“Nothing new really. It hasn’t changed,” Marcos said, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino. “We continue to strengthen our organization. We are teaching our people vote protection. We’re at that stage.”

Based on the latest Pulse Asia survey released on April 6, Marcos still has the lead among presidential candidates with 56%. He is followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 24%.

Marcos still leads in all locales — 64% in Metro Manila, 54% in Balance Luzon, 48% in the Visayas, and 62% in Mindanao.

“It’s a good result, but we cannot take that for granted,” Marcos said.

Marcos earlier called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to make sure that all votes are counted correctly as the overseas absentee voting commenced.

He made the call following reported issues regarding overseas absentee voting such as actual votes and results not matching as well as pre-shaded ballots in Singapore and Dubai.

