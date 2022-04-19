Kuya Kim Atienza, Felicia flex abs in beach photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Age is just a number.

And while they are now in their 50s, Kuya Kim Atienza and his wife, Felicia, continue to give priority to their health.

The couple showed off their toned bodies during their Holy Week trip in Palawan.

In the Instagram post, Kuya Kim shared his “mandatory” abs photos with his wife.

“Today Christ has risen! Happy Easter from the Atienzas!

Ok now, the mandatory abs shots from the 55 and 53 year old tito and tita. Health is a blessing! Salamat Lord!,” reads his caption.

The 55-year-old TV personality is a fitness junkie who does triathlon while maintaining a good and balanced diet. His wife, on the other hand, is a 53-year-old stunner who does yoga and zumba to name a few of her exercises.

FITSPIRATION 😉💗LOOK: Age is just number! Kuya Kim Atienza and his wife, Felicia Atienza, show off their toned bodies… Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, April 18, 2022

Let this couple be the inspiration that you are looking for when you start your own fitness journey!

READ: Bernadette Sembrano on Kim Atienza leaving ABS-CBN: ‘Kapamilya pa rin ang mga umalis’

/dcb