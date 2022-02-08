Catriona Gray’s throwback photo screams “queeeen”

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Destined for the crown?

Yes.

A throwback photo of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray resurfaces online and people are just all over it!

Why?

This throwback photo was from the screening of Binbining Pilipinas 2018.

Catriona in a red ensemble, her hair let down with big curls, with some glam makeup on, was already showing very huge potential even from back then.

Pageanthology 101 Facebook page posted the photo today, Tuesday, February 8.

”Catriona Gray during her Binibining Pilipinas 2018 Screening in Araneta City,” read its caption.

Catriona won the national crown that year and eventually took home the fourth crown for the Philippines in the most prestigious pageant in the universe.

Since then Catriona’s performance has been the standard of pageants all around the world.

Who could ever forget that iconic lava walk and red evening gown, right?

Let’s read some of the netizens’ comments after seeing this throwback photo of Catriona.

