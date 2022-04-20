Carla Abellana shows support for Leni: ‘Kakampink loud, proud and clear’

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana has publicly expressed her support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid for the country’s presidency.

Abellana shared, via Instagram, a creative headshot photo of her surrounded by pink roses with the text, “Babae.”

The creative headshot photo was edited by Project Headshot Clinic.

“Kakampink loud, proud and clear. Angat ang Babae!” Abellana wrote.

The actress talked about “discrimination” in her lengthy post.

“Hanggang ngayon, lantaran pa rin ang diskriminasyon at pagmamaliit sa mga kababaihan. Kinakailangan pa nating patunayan ang mga sarili para lang kilalanin at respetuhin ng lipunan,” she wrote.

She called on other women like her to also fight for the future, “Tandaan, babae ka, hindi babae lang! Patuloy tayong lumaban para sa isang kulay rosas na kinabukasan!”

On Tuesday, April 19, Abellana posted a video on Instagram, where she revealed her choice for president in the May 9, 2022 elections.

In the video, the actress wore pink and showed herself applying pink lipstick. She captioned the video with the hashtags #LetLeniLead , #LetLeniLead2022 and #IpanaloNa10ParaSaLahat.

