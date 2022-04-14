Pia Wurtzbach: Today, I am even prouder to have voted for Leni to be our next President

CEBU, Philippines—Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach took to her Instagram page to express her support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

Pia shared she already voted “remotely” for Robredo during the overseas absentee voting in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

She posted photos of her wearing a pink outfit and wrote a lengthy caption about her stand.

“Got my girl boss suit on cos I’m feeling empowered today! 🌸

As a first time voter, I must say that it felt so good to vote today. Emotional actually. May halong excitement & relief that I finally took my stand. Shading that little black dot felt like I was finally making a choice towards our future. I know I’m only 1 person. Only 1 vote out of millions but every vote counts.

As I voted remotely from the UAE today, I also learned that only about 30% of ALREADY REGISTERED voters here in UAE are expected to vote. Sayang naman kung ganon 🥲 If you’re a Filipino living abroad who’s already registered, please make time for it because your vote counts. You have one whole month to do this so there’s really no excuse not to. Plus, the process in Abu Dhabi was super seamless. 👏🏼,” she wrote in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach (@piawurtzbach)

The former Miss Universe believes in the power of women and in like VP Leni to lead the country.

“Today, I am even prouder to have voted for Leni to be our next President. I’m sharing this with you dahil naniniwala ako sa kakayahan ng isang babae. Naniniwala ako at naninindigan ako para kay Leni. 💗,” she added. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Pia Wurtzbach and boyfriend Jeremy heat up chilly Switzerland

Pia Wurtzbach is finally ‘home’ and still so in love

LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach reunites with boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey in UAE

Miss Universe queens share bonding moment in South Africa