Sarok Weavers sweep finals series vs Vanguards, bag PSL  U-21 championship trophy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Consolacion Sarok Weavers completed their dominating campaign in the Pilipinas Super League Under-21 Aspirants Division Invitational Cup after trouncing the host team, Roxas Vanguards, 73-66, in Game Two of their Best-of-Three finals series on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022, at the Manuel Roxas sports complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Sarok Weavers swept the series, 2-0, with big man Rojan Montemayor bagging the finals MVP plum for putting up big numbers when he was needed the most for the Sarok Weavers.

Montemayor scored 20 points and grabbed 21 rebounds from 7-of-13 field goals. League MVP Gyle Patrick Montaño got his rhythm back, chipping in 17 points with 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Matthew Flores has 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Randolph Lacquio led Roxas with 16 points five rebounds, and two assists while Nathaniel Tizon and Eljohn Lacaya each scored 13 for their losing effort.

“December 15, 2021, first practice namin, alam ko na magagaling yung teammates ko, so kailangan ko mag double sa efforts sa training, sa nutrition, maraming sacrifices,” said Montemayor.

(Our first practice was on December 15, 2021, I knew that my teammates were really good, so I needed to double my efforts in training, in nutrition, there were a lot of sacrifices.)

For their head coach Kareem Alocillo, it was the team’s mindset that made them champions.

“The reason I cried, because of the adversity we’ve been through, nag ka Odette kami (we were hit by Odette), nagka pandemic pa (We were also hit by the pandemic). Collectively, it started four months ago, I told the guys they’re champions because of the way they prepared, the way they dedicated themselves to the team,” said Alocillo.

The team manager, Mark Malazarte who was kicked out of the game after taunting the opposing bench during Game Two said that the boys already told him that they’re home sick, that they want to go home.

He told them that they need to win Game Two so they can return to Consolacion tomorrow.

“Pumasok na yung homesick factor sa team, everyone wants to go home. That’s the reason they want to win Game 2 because they want to go home tomorrow,” said Malazarte.

Game 2 wasn’t a cake walk for the Sarok Weavers. They led as much as 19 heading into the fourth period, but the Vanguards fought back, and cut the lead to four, 54-58, with just 4:16 remaining with Lacquio nailing a crucial jumper.

Instead of giving in to the pressure, the Sarok Weavers remained composed and brought back the lead to double digits courtesy of Montaño’s three-pointer and Matthew Flores’ shot on the painted area, 64-54, with two minutes left in the game.

Roxas didn’t give up and cut the lead to four, with a minute to go courtesy of Richard de Guzman’s corner three-point shot.

However, their last efforts went down the drain after they were forced to commit fouls to keep them within striking distance.

Montemayor and Montaño sank all of their free throws that put the icing on the cake for the Sarok Weavers.

BOX SCORES:

CONSOLACION (73)- Montemayor 20, Montaño 17, Flroes 11, Taburnal 7, Dalumpines 5, Robles 4, Maglasang 3, Alilin 3, Chavez 3.

ROXAS (66)- Lacquio 16, Tizon 13, Lacaya 13, De Guzman 10, Rivera 6, Tumogsok 6, Akut 1, Cabalida 1.

/dbs

