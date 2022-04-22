LOOK: Trash left from CEBOOM Grand People’s Rally

Mandaue City, Cebu—Piles of trash were seen left around the venue of the CEBOOM! Grand People’s Rally at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City on Friday morning, April 22, 2022, a day the world celebrates Earth Day.

CDN Digital went to check the area at around 9:20 a.m. after several videos surfaced on social media, showing the trash left from the rally for the presidential and vice presidential bid of Leni Robredo and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan that attracted an estimated 150,000 individuals the night before.

The Department of General Services of Mandaue City has told CDN Digital that it will clean up the area later in the day.

Engineer Marivic Cabigas, head of the Department of General Services of Mandaue City, estimates that they may collect 3 to 4 trucks of garbage from the site.

A Facebook post of the the Youth Vote for Leni-Mandaue also called for volunteers who can help with clean-up efforts at the rally venue.

At around noon, individuals who claim to be deployed by the University of Cebu helped clean the venue.

Employees of a construction company, whose owner is a supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo, also helped clean the venue as the company answered the call for volunteers to help clean the area.

Here are photos taken from the venue earlier:

