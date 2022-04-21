250k Kakampinks attend Cebu rally – organizers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For their second visit in Cebu, more “Kakampinks” greeted Presidential and Vice Presidential bets Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan respectively.

Organizers claimed that an estimated 250,000 individuals attended Ceboom, the second grand rally of Robredo and Pangilinan’s slate for Cebu held on Thursday, April 21.

The jampacked sortie was held in an open area in the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City and lasted for approximately seven hours.

“The area is 52,659 square meters, multiply by four or five per person in a square meter estimated crowd at the Grand Rally Lenikiko is more or less 250,000 crowd… at the North Reclamation Area,” said Ricky Ballesteros, one of Ceboom’s lead organizers, in a post on social media.

Ceboom began accepting guests at 2 p.m.

More than five hours later, or around 7:30 p.m., authorities from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) reported that the crowd gathered in the event reached 50,000.

However, a few minutes later, they told members of the media that they gave organizers of the event the discretion to declare the official crowd count.

Robredo and Pangilinan visited Cebu last March and conducted their first grand rally in Southwestern University-PHINMA in the capital Cebu City.

It was attended by roughly 14,000 individuals. This means that their latest sortie is five times higher than the one held last March.

Cebu is the country’s most vote-rich province, with more than 3.2 million registered voters.

