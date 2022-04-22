Palma: Priests are allowed to express political views outside of church

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said that as the elections drew nearer, more and more clergy would be inclined to express personal political views.

Palma said that priests had the right to express their political views as private citizens as long as it would be through personal means, and it should not be within the church settings.

The prelate said in a press conference on April 22, 2022, that many priests were now using social media and another platform to speak about chosen candidates or against certain candidates.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has already issued guidelines to the clergy on how to conduct their personal political affairs, but Palma said the Church was not stopping any clergy from expressing his rights.

“Ang nahitabo man gyod (what happened here is) there are a lot of interpretations on how far could priests or religious be actively involved in this political exercise. Even among bishops, they are saying that as long as they are not using the pulpit, that’s okay,” said Palma.

The prelate added that as long as the priests would draw the line between personal endorsement and his religious practice, there should not be a problem with that.

“I leave them to their prudent judgment,” said the archbishop.

Palma, himself, will be practicing his right of suffrage. He will be voting in Cebu City just as he had in the past elections in his usual precinct at the City Central School.

The archbishop said he would not be endorsing any candidate even though most candidates especially presidential aspirants had paid him a visit.

The prelate said his vote would be cast in secret as he had in the past.

