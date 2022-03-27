Palma tells voters, bets to promote fair, peaceful polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Church leaders here reminded both candidates and supporters to help promote fair and safe elections as the campaign period for the local elections began.

This was the message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma as local candidates last Friday, March 25, started their 45-day campaign for the upcoming polls.

“We would wish that, considering the sanctity of the ballot and the integrity of its purpose, unta ang atong pamaagi (sa eleksyon) maayo (I hope that our ways [to the election] is proper),” said Palma.

In a recent press conference, Palma announced that the Archdiocese of Cebu was expected to release a couple of Pastoral Letters to encourage all sectors in having free, fair, and peaceful elections.

According to the prelate, the Roman Catholic church called on all stakeholders not to resort to spreading lies and violence when campaigning.

“Let us be truthful. We should never employ anything that’s much as half-truths and lies,” Palma pointed out.

“And of course may above all, let’s be respectful with each other (in) such that walay violence mahitabo (that no violence will happen). We are sad when we learn that in some places, violence during elections happens,” he added.

Palma also told voters to be discerning when choosing the candidates they would be electing this May 9, 2022.

“We will be coming out with another Pastoral Letter to highlight the main reason for choosing the candidates. And the basic reasons we should consider are their character… competence… and of course, commitment kung tinuud nga sincere ang desire to serve the people (if it is true that they are sincere in their desire to serve the people),” he pointed out.

“Character, tan-awa ug maayo kinsa ning nagdagan sa posisyon. Let’s also consider competence kay unsaon mana nato ang dili capable, dili competent. How could they serve and journey with us kung di sila competent,” said Palma.

(Character, look at closely who is this person running for the position. Let’s also consider competence because what will we do if he or she is not capable, not competent. How could they serve and journey with us if they are not competent.)

Local candidates in all highly urbanized cities, and in Cebu province kicked off their campaigns last Friday in various areas here.

Cebu is the country’s most vote-rich province, with over 3.2 million individuals expected to cast their ballots this May 9.

