Steffi Aberasturi does another “Express Walk”

CEBU, Philippines—Wearing a blue mini dress and high heels and with her hair in a high ponytail, Cebuana beauty queen Steffi Aberasturi again used the newly completed Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) as her catwalk.

But this time, the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 5 finalist did her walk to give Cebuanos a glimpse of what the newly completed bridge was like.

The 8.9 kilometer bridge will be formally opened to the public on April 27.

About eight months ago or in August 2021, Aberasturi first set foot on the bridge to shoot her entry for the Runway Challenge in the Miss Universe 2021.

She impressed netizens with her iconic walk which many called the “Expressway Walk.”

On Saturday night, Aberasturi uploaded on Instagram a video of her second walk on the bridge.

She also wrote a lengthy caption as she spoke of her career in the beauty pageant world. She mentioned of the overwhelming support that she received from her followers while she was competing in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant.

“A wise woman once said, “..know that your dreams are valid and on your path, you are never denied, only redirected.”

It doesn’t stop here. There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind. Pageantry will never just be a chapter in a book for me. It is part of my life. However, I believe God has better plans for me and with patience and love, his plans will come full circle. I owe it to everyone who believed in me that if I join again, I will come prepared and better. I am still overwhelmed with the love and support I have received ever since I joined MUPH. You all have made me feel that wearing a crown on my head isn’t necessary anymore as I already wear it in my heart. I stand by my word that this is gonna be the best year for me and I can only look forward to a better one next,” she wrote.

Aberasturi also extended her congratulations to the 32 lovely ladies who will compete in this year’s coronation night scheduled on April 30.

“I congratulate and wish the best to all the inspiring women who are competing this year to represent our country. God knows I share the same dream and I wish to fulfill it in time,” she said.

/ dcb