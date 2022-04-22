UC student crowned Miss Cesafi 2022 as inter-school sports meet opens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ma. Catherine Encabo of the University of Cebu (UC) Main was crowned Miss Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 2022 ending the two-year hiatus of the annual inter-school pageant due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 22-year-old Filipino-American, who is a fourth-year student of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) major in marketing management at UC Main, told CDN Digital that she was very proud to give pride to UC in her last year as a student.

“It’s very nice to win as Miss Cesafi, especially since I’m a graduating student. So, naa ko nahatag sa (I had contributed to) UC at the last year of my stay there as a student,” said Encabo.

Among the nine beautiful contestants from Cesafi-member schools, Encabo’s stunning appeal and audience impact towed her to win the crown.

“Actually, wala ko mag expect, but at the same time, at least na represent nako ang UC and nahatag nako ang pride sa ilaha and I’m very proud also sa among home,” added Encabo.

(Actually, I was not expecting to win, but at the same time, at least I was able to represent UC and gave pride to the school, and I’m very proud also of our home.)

In addition, Encabo said that she was a huge E-sports fan, particularly in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Crossfire.

She is glad that Cesafi has included E-sports as its newest sporting event.

“I’m into E-sports, I love to play Mobile Legends and Crossfire. I’m so happy that it’s already included in Cesafi’s sports,” she said.

First runner-up of Miss Cesafi was University of Southern Philippines-Foundation’s (USP-F) Julienne Therese Dabon while the second runner-up was Love Ponce of UC-Lapu-Lapu Mandaue Campus.

Gracing the event was 2019 Miss Cesasfi Nora Veronique Culaba of USP-F.

The Miss Cesafi 2022 highlighted the opening ceremony of Cebu’s premier inter-school multi-sport meet that returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages graced the Cesafi opening and gave an inspirational speech to the attendees that were mostly composed of student-athletes vying in Cesafi.

“The last time a Cesafi game was played on November 22, 2019. It has been exactly 882 days since the last day of Cesafi was played. Who would have imagined that Cesafi will go for 882 days without any games? Never in the history of Cesafi that will turn 22 years next year, did we imagine this?,” said Pages.

“Two things I want to share with you today. First, magpasalamat ta, pasalamat ta that we are alive, pasalamat ta that we are here. Pasalamat ta that we are healthy.”

(Two things I want to share with you today. First, we should be thankful, we should be thankful that we are alive, we should be thankful that we are here. We should be thankful that we are healthy.)

“All of us here have lost someone that we love, someone that we know in the past two years. Family members, friends, relatives, maybe a former coach or athlete.

“So magpasalamat ta (So, we should be thankful) for the gift of life and the gift of good health. Which brings me to the second point that no amount of money or power or fame can compare to the value of good health. It is the most important, and what the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us.

“I’m sure Dr. Dejano would confirm this, that the healthier we are, the more active we are, the more into sports we are, the better our bodies can fight and resist all of these viruses and diseases. Ang sports importante gyud diay kaayo (Sports is really important),” he said.

Rhey Ian Boc of the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras led the oath of sportsmanship to the athletes while Cesafi vice president Paulino Yabao made the formal declaration to open the season.

Also present are Cesafi official physician Dr. Rhoel Dejaño and Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy.

