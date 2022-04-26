GTNA Recreational and Events Center opens just in time for summer

GT Northeast Academy (GTNA) opens GTNA Recreational and Events Center (REC) just in time for the warmest season of the year!

The brand-new recreational and event center, which sits on a 4,233 square meters property, was inaugurated last April 23, 2022, on Gemilina Street, Barangay Tayud in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

With its location, families can enjoy a place to relax that is away from the hustle and bustle of the metro, but not too far. It’s just a 10-minute drive to SM City Consolacion, a 22-minute drive to Liloan Golf Course, and a 25-minute drive to the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Visit GTNA-REC now and spend a memorable summer in Liloan’s newest recreational and event facility!

GTNA-REC was formerly a facility dedicated only to providing swimming courses to GTNA’s students. But, as the school is expanding its learning grounds, it opens the GTNA-REC to stay true to its reputation for academic excellence.

After its inauguration, GTNA REC will serve as a training ground for the school’s students where they can apply what they have learned from classroom discussions.

According to GTNA School Director Jonathan Aaron Salvane, the facilities at GTNA-REC, such as its hotel rooms, will give their students a glimpse of the actual operations in the hospitality industry.

“In terms of our TLE curriculum, we are eyeing on giving our students a hands-on experience. We hope to use the hotel as a venue for our students to learn practical and on-field skills on business management that they can use in the future,” he said.

Rooms and Functions

GTNA-REC has 10 hotel rooms – deluxe, suite, and connecting rooms.

The deluxe room’s rate is P3,000, good for two adults, with a complimentary breakfast and pool view. For only P5,000, three adults can enjoy the suite room with one queen-sized bed, one double bed, and a complimentary breakfast. And the connecting room is priced at P8,000, suitable for five adults, which comes with two connected rooms, two queen-sized beds, one double sized-bed, a balcony with a pool view, and a complimentary breakfast.

Each room is airconditioned and comes with free Wi-Fi, internet TV, coffee table and chairs, wardrobe or closet, bathrobe and slippers, toiletries, hairdryer, iron and ironing board, electric kettle, mini-fridge, complimentary coffee, tea, and white sugar, non-smoking rooms, free use of pools, free parking, and room service.

Don’t miss the chance to avail of their introductory room rates for only P2,000 (deluxe room), P4,000 (suite room), and P6,000 (connecting rooms).

The recreational and event center also has a function hall that can accommodate up to 120 persons rentable for events and gatherings, like weddings, birthdays, and more!

Elevated Home-Cooked Meals

With Mangga Restaurant on the third floor, you can enjoy delectable home-cooked food and beverages. The restaurant’s interior is inspired by Nordic interior design, and the sceneries of Liloan will definitely make every guest enjoy each cup of coffee in the morning, hearty lunch, sunset cocktails, and a sumptuous dinner.







Non-guests may also enjoy Mangga Restaurant’s elevated Filipino meals from 10 AM to 10 PM, Wednesday to Monday.

Swimming Pools

On top of these amenities, GTNA-REC boasts a Semi-Olympic Pool that can cater to training and competitions with a depth of 6-7 feet. They offer swimming lessons for children five years old and above every Saturday from 7 AM to 9 AM.

A Lagoon Pool that is 4 to 5 feet deep is perfect for relaxing, enjoying, and having fun in the sun. For the little ones, GTNA-REC has a 3-feet deep Jacuzzi Style Pool.

Moreover, the recreational and events facility can also host poolside events and parties, granting exclusive use of the lagoon pool area and its five cabanas.

Walk-in guests can enjoy the swimming pools from 9 AM to 5 PM daily for only P250 pool-use fee for adults.

Whether it’s a birthday celebration or just a casual get-together with family and friends, you will definitely have a great time at GTNA-REC. Customizable packages are available for events and parties.

GTNA-REC will also be the venue for swimming lessons integrated into the P.E. curriculum of GTNA’s students. Its event areas will also be secondary venues where the school can hold its activities and seminars.

“In the future, we also plan to hold swimming competitions here to create a competent swimming community in Liloan. Who knows, maybe the next swimming Olympian of the Philippines would come from our community,” Salvane said.

GTNA continues its pursuit of discovering and training brilliant students in the northeastern part of Cebu. GTNA-REC will serve as a marketing strongpoint of the school in enticing new enrollees who can benefit from the many amenities and offerings of the school.

GTNA aims to be the BEST—Business, Entrepreneurial, Science, and Technology—school in Cebu by 2025. This is anchored on the school’s firm adherence to science and technology research, business entrepreneurship, and the multi-discipline of social sciences.

Visit GTNA-REC now and spend a memorable summer in Liloan’s newest recreational and event facility!

/dbs