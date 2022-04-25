Deanna Wong plays frisbee with fellow volleybelles in Bantayan Island

CEBU, Philippines— Cebuana volleyball star Deanna Wong was seen in Bantayan Island in Cebu over the weekend.

Photos of Wong were uploaded by photographer Jayr Yuson on Facebook.

Yuson said in his post that he took the photo by chance.

“Nag shoot mi wedding unya naa sila,” Yuson told CDN Digital.

(We were shooting for a wedding and they were there.)

The Ateneo standout was seen playing frisbee with fellow volleybelles Regine Arocha and Caitlyn Viray on the beach.

Being loved for her volleyball skills and not being “maarte,” netizens even loved her more in these photos where she can be seen smiling back at the camera.

Deanna has emerged as a fan favorite over the past years as she is often trending in social media during her games in the recently concluded Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, where Choco Mucho settled for another fourth place finish after losing to sister team Creamline in the semifinals.

The 24-year-old was initially part of the Philippine women’s volleyball team for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam but she was replaced by Creamline’s back-up setter Kyle Negrito in their Brazil training camp due to a shin injury.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Deanna Wong mobbed by fans at home

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy