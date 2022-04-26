Social Media

Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk

By: April 26, 2022
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes.

He was speaking to a town hall meeting that was heard by Reuters.

“Once the deal closes, we don’t know which direction the platform will go,” Agrawal said.

Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.

RELATED STORY:
Twitter reexamining Musk’s takeover offer: report

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Elon Musk, future, social media firm, Twitter, Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.