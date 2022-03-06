Two fires hit Cebu City, 2 hours apart

By: Paul Lauro and Morexette Marie Erram - Multimedia Correspondent and Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 06,2022 - 06:15 PM
Fire engulfs a house in Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at past 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Firefighters of the Cebu City Fire Office put the fire under control at 3:15 p.m.| Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least two fire incidents broke out in Cebu City on Sunday, March 6.

The first was reported in Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at past 3 p.m. on Sunday. The flames affected several residential properties and a few commercial ones. 

Firefighters were able to put the flames under control around 3:05 p.m. Roughly 10 minutes later, they declared a fire out.

But barely two hours after they put out the fire in Barangay Lahug, the city’s firefighters responded to a second fire alarm in downtown Cebu City. 

The Cebu City Fire Office received a fire alarm in Don Pedro Cui Street, Barangay San Antonio, Cebu City at 5:18 p.m. Fortunately, they were able to put the flames under control at 5:49 p.m.

 

Both fire incidents were raised to first alarm which means that thick, black smoke can be seen from the fire scenes. 

Firefighters continue to investigate the two fire incidents as of this writing.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for more details. 

