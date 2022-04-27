Cebu marks 2 milestones in history today, Apr. 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On April 27, 2022, Cebu will be the site of two historical events in the Philippines.

The national and local governments will be leading the 501st Anniversary of the Victory at Mactan, and the inauguration of the country’s longest bridge, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Both activities will be attended by top national and local officials, including President Rodrigo Duterte.

Victory at Mactan

The 501st Anniversary of the Victory at Mactan will mark the closing of the Quincentennial celebration of the Kadaugan sa Mactan and the Commemoration of the first circumnavigation of the world.

The festival will be held in Liberty Shrine, Lapu-Lapu City which served as the marker of the approximate location where the actual battle between Lapulapu’s forces and those of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan took place exactly 501 years ago.

It is spearheaded by the National Quincentennial Committee through the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) together with the Lapu-Lapu City Government.

Aside from Duterte, those expected attend the program are Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, NHCP Chairman Rene R. Escalante, and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

CCLEX Inauguration

After the 501st Kadaugan sa Mactan Festival in Lapu-Lapu City, President Duterte and the rest of the national government officials will be proceeding to the neighboring town of Cordova.

The President will lead the inauguration of the CCLEX, the first tollway outside of Luzon which spans 8.9 kilometers.

The third bridge connecting mainland Cebu with Mactan Island began its construction in 2018 under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Lapu-Lapu City all set for 500th anniversary celebration of Victory at Mactan

Stricter implementation of health protocols during celebration of Victory at Mactan

President Duterte in Cebu on April 27

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy