Fire-prone areas in Mandaue get fire hydrants, extinguishers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government installed fire hydrants and fire extinguishers in fire-prone areas of different barangays.

This move is part of the city’s Disaster Resiliency Program aside from modernizing the Command Center.

The fire hydrants were put up to help firefighters extinguish a fire in interior areas of villages.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, said although that the city already has penetrator trucks used to penetrate roads and areas where conventional trucks cannot penetrate, there are still areas that only firefighters can enter.

“Just in case lang, naay niulbo nga sunog sa butane, og dili ta kahibaw ana mosilaob gyud atoang balay pero kung kahibaw ta nga naa diay hydrant diri nga lugar, dagan lang didto mukuha sa hydrant or fire extinguisher, palong,” said Ibañez.

Ibañez said the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office has also conducted training like fire suppression, and basic life support, among others.

Ibañez said fire hydrants were already installed in some barangays. He said later on, other fire-prone areas in all barangays will have fire hydrants and fire extinguishers.

