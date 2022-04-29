Toll fees for CCLEX released

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The toll fees for the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway has finally been released.

The Local Toll Regulatory Council (LTRC) has already authorized the implementation of the toll rates approved by Cebu City and Cordova, which are the grantors of the Concession.

Here are the approved toll rates:

Class I (vehicles such as cars, jeepneys, pick-ups, vans, and motorcycles) – P90

Class I above 7 ft (except when the top load is recreational equipment such as bikes, surfboards, and the like which must be securely fastened and not intended for commercial use) – P180

Class II (vehicles such as light trucks, tourist/school, and public utility buses) – P180

Class III (vehicles such as heavy and multi-axle trucks and trailers) -P270

The CCLEX Corporation (CCLEC) said they are seeking a discount for motorcycles 400 cc and below.

The expressway will allow the motorcycles below 400 cc soon, but for now, they are still setting up security measures to accommodate them.

“The CCLEX has a separate lane for bicycle riders and pedestrians. It is free to use,” added CCLEC.

The public opening of CCLEX is yet to be announced since its inauguration last April 27, 2022.

CCLEC said they will make an announcement when the expressway is ready to accommodate motorists. /rcg

