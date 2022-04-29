Toll fees for CCLEX released

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | April 29,2022 - 03:09 PM
CCLEX

The 8.9-kilometer Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway was officially inaugurated on  April 27, with no less than President Rodrigo Roa Duterte as special guest.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The toll fees for the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway has finally been released.

The Local Toll Regulatory Council (LTRC) has already authorized the implementation of the toll rates approved by Cebu City and Cordova, which are the grantors of the Concession.

Here are the approved toll rates:

Class I (vehicles such as cars, jeepneys, pick-ups, vans, and motorcycles) – P90

Class I above 7 ft (except when the top load is recreational equipment such as bikes, surfboards, and the like which must be securely fastened and not intended for commercial use) – P180

Class II (vehicles such as light trucks, tourist/school, and public utility buses) – P180

Class III (vehicles such as heavy and multi-axle trucks and trailers) -P270

The CCLEX Corporation (CCLEC) said they are seeking a discount for motorcycles 400 cc and below.

The expressway will allow the motorcycles below 400 cc soon, but for now, they are still setting up security measures to accommodate them.

“The CCLEX has a separate lane for bicycle riders and pedestrians. It is free to use,” added CCLEC.

The public opening of CCLEX is yet to be announced since its inauguration last April 27, 2022.

CCLEC said they will make an announcement when the expressway is ready to accommodate motorists.     /rcg

ALSO READ:

Motorcycles, bikes may be allowed at Third Bridge 

Pedestrians, cyclists free to use CCLEX

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: bicycle riders, CCLEX, Cebu‬, Cebu City, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, Cordova, Expressway, Local Toll Regulatory Council, pedestrians, third bridge, toll fees, toll rates

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.