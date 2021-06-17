Motorcycles, bikes may be allowed at Third Bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Cordova Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) is in discussions with the local government units of Cebu City and Cordova on whether to allow bikes and motorcycles at the 8-kilometer expressway which is expected to open in 2022.

The expressway is built to carry at least 8,000 vehicles per day and though it is not yet clear whether bikes and motorcycles will be allowed, a bike lane and a pedestrian area may be in the works.

Allan Alfon, the president of CCLEC, said they are studying the possibility on how motorcycles and bikes may fit in the CCLEX safely considering that the expressway may allow vehicles to run up to 80 kilometers per hour.

“While it is being studied right now, chances are we’ll seriously consider allowing (motorcycles), subject to the approval of the grantors (LGUs). The same is true for bicycles,” said Alfon.

As there is no definite decision yet, there are still no guidelines on what types of two-wheeled vehicles will be allowed on the expressway as the company is also taking into consideration the safety of all motorists that will be passing there.

For now, the completion of the construction is the top priority for the executives of the Metro Pacific Tollway Corporation (MPTC), CCLEC, and their partner companies, as well as finalizing the operations of the toll booths.

The toll fee has not yet been finalized also although previous reports stated the possibility of a P80 minimum toll fee.

The toll fee will be decided by the LGUs as well, with Cordova having the higher stake as the toll booths will be situated under their jurisdiction.

CCLEC revealed that because of expenses incurred in the pandemic, they plan to ask for a raise in the minimum toll fee just to cover the cost they incurred in the constructions during a public health crisis.

However, only Cebu City and Cordova can give a formal decision on the toll fees as they are the grantees of the concession agreement.

Still, MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rodrigo Franco assured Cebuanos that the consumers are their utmost priority in the negotiations for the toll fee. /rcg