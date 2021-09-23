Pedestrians, cyclists free to use CCLEX

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is expected to impose a toll fee for passing vehicles, but bicycles will be exempted from such.

Allan Alfon, the President of the Cebu Cordova Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), said they have installed a 1.5-meter dedicated bicycle and pedestrian lane on both sides of the toll bridge, which can be used for free once the facility opens in the first quarter of 2022.

“For the safety of the users, however, we are formulating guidelines for the use of the bicycle and pedestrian lanes, especially during bad weather,” said Alfon in a statement to CDN Digital.

CCLEX is actually equipped with a Road Weather Information System (RWIS) that would provide an accurate forecast on the local weather system.

It is important to determine the safety of the expressway during bad weather because winds and heavy rains may prove dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians.

Alfon said CCLEC will always prioritize the safety of the motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

“We are also currently looking into allowing motorcycles below 400 cc for a minimal user’s fee, also with provisions on its safety.”

“Once finalized, we will be happy to share all these details to the public soon,” he added.

The toll fees of the expressway are yet to be set by the CCLEX Board, which will soon be established to supervise the management of the tollway facility.

Cebu City and Cordova town are the local government units (LGUs) that will have the most influence over the toll fees and the policies as grantees of the concession. /rcg

