Nico Bolzico needs improvement on… Read on …

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Nico Bolzico needs to clear out his wardrobe and up his styling game if he wants to keep up with his fashionista wife, Solenn Heussaff.

In his recent Instagram post, Nico posted what he looked like when he met Ambassador-designate of Argentina to the Philippines his excellency Ricardo Luis.

“Welcome to a new segment of #ElBolzico’s IG, this segment is called: “#BHCOppositeAttracts the fashion edition.

Subject one: @Solenn in Fashion week Milan

Subject two: #ElBolzico meeting the H. E. Ricardo Luis Bocalandro, Ambassador-designate of the Argentine Republic to the Republic of the Philippines,” reads his caption.

He made a collage of his outfit comparing it to one of Solenn’s Milan Fashion Week look.

And there clearly was a big difference.

“Bebu, please don’t leave, I will improve!,” he tells Solenn.

RELATED STORIES

Nico Bolzico recreates Catriona Gray’s historical turn” in a funny video

Solenn Heussaff: ‘How it is in bed after having kids’

Nico Bolzico pranks his wife Solenn Heussaff ahead of April Fools’ Day

Nico Bolzico pens touching Women’s Day message for wife Solenn and daughter Tili

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy