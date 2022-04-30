Over 8, 000 jobs up for grabs in Labor Day Job Fair
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Over 8,000 jobs are waiting for Cebuanos who are looking for employment opportunities.
Join the 120th Labor Day Job and Business Fair that is scheduled at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall on Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..
The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) said in an advisory that their local job listing includes 200 fixed term customer service associates, 300 customer service representatives, 500 sewers, 100 production operators and 100 industrial engineers among others.
DOLE-7 said interested applicants can pre-register by visiting this link: bit.ly/register-dolero7-
/dbs
