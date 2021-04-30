Virtual job fair on May 1: 1.7K jobs offered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 1,700 local jobs will be offered tomorrow for job seekers in a virtual job fair as the country celebrates the 119th anniversary of Labor Day.

The Department of Labor in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) in partnership with mynimo.com will hold the virtual job fair as among the activities to mark Labor Day.

Regional Director Salome Siaton of DOLE-7 said that for this year, there would be no overseas job vacancies to be offered and the job fair would only be for local job openings.

Siaton said in a press briefing today, April 30, that the agency was not able to get a clearance from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Central Office for the conduct of a virtual overseas job fair.

Wesley Chiongbian, Mynimo.com chief executive officer (CEO), for his part said in a virtual press conference, that around 70 companies would participate in the job fair.

Chiongbian said that 1,700 job vacancies would be offered in the virtual job fair.

He also said that more companies were interested in joining the job fair but they were careful in choosing which companies to include in the virtual job fair.

He said that these companies should be legitimate companies and should be companies in good standing with the DOLE-7.

How to join virtual job fair

According to the Department of Labor, jobseekers would need to register first to the job fair for free at mynimo.com/dole7applicants.

Applicants should also prepare their updated resume or they could create their resume in mynimo.com.

They should also prepare their cover letters and check their emails for the job fair link.

Aside from the job fair, the agency will also hold a virtual one-stop-shop for job seekers, who wish to secure some requirements, in coordination with the Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, PagIbig, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), among others.

The agency will also hold skills training and Basic Occupational Safety and Health training to interested workers.

“We have a lot of activities to be undertaken and it is not only DOLE taking the lead but also our partners. We have of course TESDA, PRC, DTI, POEA, Philhealth, PagIbig, SSS, and other government agencies, which I may not able to mention, but they are all our partners and we are one in the pursuit to address the concern of our job seekers,” Siaton said.

During the celebration, the agency will also conduct a ceremonial vaccination to 10 selected workers in the region, who are included in the A4 priority of the government’s vaccination drive against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Siaton said that they were coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH)-7 for the venue and time of the vaccination.

