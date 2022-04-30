43 dengue cases recorded in Mandaue in 1st quarter of 2022

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) has recorded 43 dengue cases during the first quarter of the year.

Percy Mendoza-Pongasi, CHO dengue coordinator said most of the cases involved kids. She added that two were recorded to have died because of the mosquito-borne disease.

She said this is the highest number recorded in the first quarter of the last three years.

Pongasi said currently, there were still less than 10 active dengue cases.

She said though that this cannot be considered alarming yet as the barangays do not have at least three active cases. Moreover, the cases were not clustered.

Even though it is hot, CHO is reminding residents to always clean their houses and surroundings from stagnant water and filth.

“Summertime unta no walay uwan, usually kung summer kuno walay tubig, walay agas, mga tawo magstock og tubig niya sa balde dili tabunan, so ang lamok naa gyud dinha, maong naay dengue cases bisan summer,” said Pongasi.

“Amoang makita sa mga barangay gyud no, usually stagnant water gyud no, kanang mabiyaan nga basura nga makacatch up dayun og tubig, dali ra gyud kaayo ang life cycle sa lamok, naa dayun ang lamok, ang pagpanglimpyo ra gyud,” Pongasi added.

To mitigate the problem, the office is conducting anti-dengue information campaigns and misting in the barangays.

She is encouraging those who are experiencing fever especially those above 40 degrees Celsius to go to the barangay health centers immediately. The CHO is offering a free dengue test. /rcg

