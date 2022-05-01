More rain due to La Niña in parts of PH expected until July — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Above normal rainfall due to the La Niña phenomenon is expected is some parts of the country until July, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.

La Niña is a weather phenomenon “characterized by unusually cool ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific” which may lead to more rain in some areas of the country.

“Inaasahang magpapatuloy ang epekto ng La Niña sa ating bansa hanggang July 2022. Ibig sabihin po, maraming lugar pa rin sa ating bansa ang posibleng makaranas ng higit sa normal na dami ng mga pag-ulan sa susunod na tatlong buwan,” Estareja added.

(The effects of La Niña are expected to continue in the country until July 2022. This means, many areas in the country may experience more than the normal amount of rains in the next three months.)

Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Negros Oriental, and Siguijor may experience above normal rainfall this May.

“Ibig sabihin, kung ano ‘yung nararanasan nila na mga pag-ulan for the month of May nitong mga nagdaang taon ay mas higit sa normal ‘yung mararanasan for this May 2022,” Estareja explained.

(This means that these provinces will experience above normal rainfall this May compared to previous years.)

“Lumakas ng bahagya ang epekto ng La Niña nitong buwan ng Abril at naipakita po ito sa mga weather systems such as intertropical convergence zone, low pressure area, and even itong si Bagyong Agtaon sa Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

(The effects of La Niña slightly intensified in the month of April and it can be observed in weather systems such as intertropical convergence zone, low pressure area, and even Tropical Storm Agaton in Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.)

The rest of the country will have a near-normal rainfall forecast.]

Meantime, the following are the number of expected tropical cyclones in the coming months:

May – 0 to 1 tropical cyclone

June – 1 to 2 tropical cyclones

July – 1 to 3 tropical cyclones

August – 2 to 3 tropical cyclones

