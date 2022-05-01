Bea breaks stereotype and netizens are loving it!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— She surprised everyone with she appeared on the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 stage in a tuxedo and pink high heels.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez again made another bold statement about the need to break stereotype and netizens just love her display of courage.

Photos of videos of her MUPH appearance immediately went viral online.

Gomez made two appearances during the Saturday night coronation held at the MOA Arena.

She was in a black wool brocade tuxedo made by Filipino and world-renowned designer Francis Libiran and a pink heels by Jojo Baga when she was first presented to pageant fans. She later on joined pageant hosts Pia Wurtzbach (Miss Universe 2015), Iris Mittenaere (Miss Universe 2016) and Demi-Leigh Tebow (Miss Universe 2018).

What Gomez did gave everyone goosebumps.

Then, came her final walk.

Gomez was already wearing a lovely gown fit for a queen when she returned on stage for her final walk as Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

Over on Twitter, Gomez became a trending topic Sunday night as she also reminded pageant fans that her uniqueness is what made her earn the very first MUPH crown.

Netizens, especially members of the LGBTQA community, couldn’t help but admire Gomez for breaking gender stereotypes.

Her courage has inspired other women not to be afraid to come out into the open.

