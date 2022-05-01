10,000 job openings for Labor Day job fair in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 10,000 job openings are up for grabs in Central Visayas as various job fairs were launched on Sunday, May 1 during Labor Day.

The Department of Labor and Employment in the region (DOLE-7) announced in a statement that there were roughly 9,000 job openings in Cebu for Sunday’s event.

Of this number, 5,848 are overseas employment opportunities. Most of the vacancies abroad are looking for skilled workers such as carpenters, foreman welders, laborers, waiters or waitresses, and foremen (electrical and piping).

On the other hand, there are at least 3,000 local job vacancies in Cebu, most of which comprised customer service representatives, sewists, sewing operators, customer or technical service associations, and production operators.

DOLE-7 also said job fairs were also conducted in Negros Oriental, with around 1,400 vacancies both for local and overseas employment.

The government’s job fairs were held in the Trade Hall in SM City Cebu for Cebu, and at the Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, Capitol Area, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

“Atong gi-awhag ang atong mga ka-igsoonan nga dili palabyon ug nga mo-apil gyud sa umaabot nato nga mga job fairs diin mahatagan sila og daku kaayo nga kahigayonan nga maka-kita og trabaho,” said Usec. Victor Del Rosario, director of DOLE-7.

(I am calling on our brothers that they will not let this opportunity pass, that they should join the coming job fairs so that they can be given a big chance to find a job.)

DOLE-7 also clarified that job seekers no longer have to present vaccination cards in attending the job fair.

“However, I am reminding everyone to exercise caution as we are still facing the threats of the pandemic. Please wear your face mask all the time. Bring your own ball pen and sanitizer to the venue and observe social distancing religiously,” Del Rosario added.

