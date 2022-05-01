Andrea Torres sizzles in her bikini photos

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | May 01,2022 - 06:22 PM

CEBU, Philippines— Actress Andrea Torres looked smoking hot in her latest bikini photos on Instagram.

The actress shared some sizzling snaps from her vacation in Coron, Palawan.

Clad in an orange bikini, she captioned the photos, “Finally back in the beach!!! 😃,” she wrote.

Fans and some of her celebrity friends gushed over her sexy photos.

A week ago Torres also posted a photo of her on the beach, showing off her curves in an animal printed two-piece.

